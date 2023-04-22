Helpline for Punjabi NRIs on land complaints

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

In order to facilitate NRIs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched an exclusive helpline number 9464100168 to help them to keep tabs on their complaints and records pertaining to land.

The CM described it as a red letter day for the entire Punjabi diaspora residing abroad. He emphasised that the sole aim of evolving this entire mechanism was to ensure the quick disposal of services to the NRIs.

Mann said that the government was committed to ensure that the NRI brethren, who had proved their mettle across the globe, did not face any problem back at home.

The CM said similarly another number 8194900002 has been launched for helping the residents of the state for land revenue matters. He said any complaint lodged on these numbers would be resolved within 21 days.