Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib's portals close on Oct 11

Amritsar, September 28

The annual pilgrimage to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib will discontinue on October 11 as declared by the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Management Trust.

This year, nearly 2.25 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine. The journey to the holy place started on May 20.

Located at a height of over 15,000 feet on the banks of a Himalayan lake in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Sri Hemkund Sahib is the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Narinderjit Singh Bindra, president of the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, confirmed that the portals of the Sikh shrine would be closed on October 11 after the mid-day prayers.

