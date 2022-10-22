Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone of two new ropeway projects connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and Gaurikund to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The projects will come up at a cost of Rs 2,430 crore.

Rs 1,163 crore project The length of the ropeway connecting Gobind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib will be around 12.4 km

Stations to come up at Gurdwara Gobind Ghat, Pind Pullana, Gurdwara Gobind Dham and Hemkund Sahib

PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of two new ropeway projects in Uttarakhand

Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust vice-president Narinderjit Singh Bindra said, “The ropeway connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib will be around 12.4-km long and it will reduce the travel time from one day to about 45 minutes.”

“Pilgrims start their journey from Gurdwara Gobind Ghat and stay overnight at Gurdwara Gobind Dham and reach Hemkund Sahib the next day. Thus, it takes a total of three days, but with the construction of the ropeway, the entire distance will be covered in a day. The ropeway will have stations at Gurdwara Gobind Ghat, Pind Pullana, Gurdwara Gobind Dham and Hemkund Sahib,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said it was a Diwali gift to the Sikhs, especially senior citizens. “I was in constant touch with Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the process. I believe that the project will be completed within two years. This project will boost religious tourism and create job opportunities, especially for youngsters,” said Sahney.

Former MP and chairman of National Minority Commission Tarlochan Singh said, “PM Modi had earlier sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Now, it’s another gift for the Sikhs from the Centre.”

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka said it had been a long-pending demand of the Sikhs. “The DSGMC is extremely grateful to PM Modi for laying the foundation stone of the ropeway project between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib,” he said.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Sikhs #Uttarakhand