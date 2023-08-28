Hemkund Sahib to close portals on October 11

PTI

Gopeshwar, August 28

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, will close at 1 pm on October 11 for the winter season.

President of the gurdwara’s management trust Narendrajit Singh Bindra said 2.27 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine so far this season.

Bindra said helicopter services for pilgrims from Govindghat to Ghangharia have resumed and they are requested not to delay their pilgrimage plans.

Beyond Haridwar, all gurdwaras and dharamshalas of the Trust have langar and night rest facilities, he added.

Like the Chardham temples, Hemkund Sahib is also closed during winter when it remains covered in snow.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Sikhs