Hemkund Sahib yatra ends, 2.4L pilgrims visited shrine since May

Our Correspondent

Amritsar, October 11

The annual pilgrimage to Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ended after the traditional ardas today.

According to the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, this year, nearly 2.4 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine. The yatra to the holy place had started on May 20.

Located at a height of over 15,000 feet on the banks of a Himalayan lake in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Sri Hemkund Sahib is the highest Sikh shrine in the world.

Narinderjit Singh Bindra, president of the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said the portals of the shrine were closed after the mid-day prayers as per the Gurmat maryada for the winter break.

“After the ardas performed by head granthi Milap Singh, the saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was taken to the place for ‘Sukhasan’ ritual led by Panj Pyaras. Thereafter, the raagi jathas performed the Gurbani kirtan and the ceremony was culminated”, he said.

The trust expressed gratitude towards the Uttarakhand Governor, Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd), CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and the local administration for their assistance in making arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Sikhs