Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing?

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 4

Initial information about the three Punjabi youths arrested by the Canadian police for their alleged role in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar reveals that the father of one of them belonged to a Punjab farmer group, whose leaders were booked for violence at Red Fort in New Delhi on January 26, 2021.

The youth is Karanpreet Singh, who hails from Ghanie ke Bangar village near Batala. His father Sukhdev Singh, a granthi in a village gurdwara, is a member of farmer Swaran Singh Pandher’s group, said Punjab Police sources.

Sarwan Singh Pandher-- when contacted--said he cannot confirm if Sukhdev Singh and his son was a member of his farmer unit or not, adding that: “But, we definitely don't have a farmer committee in Ghanie ke Bangar village.”

Both father and son used to driver trucks in Dubai before Karanpreet moved to Canada three years ago and Sukhdev returned to India.

The Punjab Police have been gathering information about the three youths--Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karanpreet Singh (28)--since Saturday morning following the claims by Canada that they were allegedly members of a hit squad that worked at the behest of Indian agencies.

Karan Brar belongs to Kotkapura and his father Mandeep Singh Brar died about two weeks ago at his native place. He was facing a case of cheating and forgery. Karan’s mother Raman Brar lives in Singapore and is presently in Punjab for the antim-ardas and other rituals of her husband, said police sources. The details of the third youth Kamalpreet Singh were being worked out, said the police.

