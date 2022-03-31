Here to clean system, says Bhoa MLA Lal Chand Kataruchak

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 30

The political journey of Lal Chand Kataruchak, first-time MLA from Bhoa in Pathankot district, has been one connected to the grassroots in true sense.

Before getting elected to the Assembly on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, the 51-year-old served as sarpanch in his village for five terms since 1987. The post is now occupied by his wife. The AAP-led state government seems to have aptly rewarded Kataruchak by inducting him as the Cabinet minister with important portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Having studied till Class X, he had contested the 2019 General Election on the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India ticket from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, from where Sunny Deol emerged winner.

Known for raising issues concerning the people since the days when he was young, he went to jail twice during protests against the proposed privatisation of power in Punjab. “From my understanding of politics, the new government in Punjab is part of a big societal revolution. The people were fed up of alternately electing the Congress and the Akali Dal for the past several decades. They wanted change,” he says. The AAP has been given an opportunity to rule Punjab as the people wanted to get rid of “all ills in the system”, he asserts. “And we won’t let them down,” he asserts.

Punjab has elected an Assembly that comprises people from diverse walks of life, he says. “We have doctors, officers, social workers, artists, young faces, committed women and a commoner like me. I am happy to be part of the movement that intends to clean the system,” he affirms.

He claims change will be evident as soon. “I have spent my entire life on the roads among the common people. So, I am aware of their sufferings and what they want. We will fulfil all our promises,” Kataruchak says.