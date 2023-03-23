Heritage street to come up at Bhagat Singh's village: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced the construction of a heritage street at Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh’s native village to showcase the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in the freedom struggle.

Leading the Vidhan Sabha in passing a resolution for carving out Punjab of the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev, the CM said the 850-metre-long heritage street would be constructed from the museum to the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

He said the street would showcase the glorious contribution of the state in the freedom struggle, thereby inspiring the youth to work zealously for the country. The CM said he had already asked the Tourism and Culture Department to set the wheels in motion for the project.

He said they were conceiving an idea to create a video depicting the scene in which Shaheed Bhagat Singh was sentenced to death. He said March 23 was not merely a date, but a symbol of battle against any injustice, tyranny and oppression. The state government was duty-bound to realise the dreams of the great martyrs, he said.

“All of us have to make strenuous efforts to realise the dreams of martyrs. It is the need of hour to restore the pristine glory of the state for which every individual should support the state government,” the CM said.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh was not only an individual, but an institution. We must follow in his footsteps for the progress of the country,” he added.

Apart from emancipating the country from foreign clutches, Shaheed Bhagat Singh also envisioned a corruption and poverty-free India. However, the country was still facing these problems and the AAP government was committed to resolving these issues, he said.