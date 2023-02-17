 Heroic deeds of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri will inspire youth for selfless service of nation: Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Heroic deeds of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri will inspire youth for selfless service of nation: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM unveils statue of the 1971 war hero at his native village

Heroic deeds of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri will inspire youth for selfless service of nation: Bhagwant Mann

Statue of Battle of Longewala hero Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri unveiled by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Chandpur Rurki village of Nawanshahr on Friday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Chandpur Rurki (SBS Nagar), February 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will ever inspire youth for selfless service to country.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, said the war hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan. He said that Punjabis had played a major role by making supreme sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said the Punjabis are also on forefront for making countless sacrifices to preserve the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister said the brave hearts perform their duty despite scorching heat and spine chilling cold to ensure that people can sleep peacefully in their homes. He recalled that in 1971, Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude in India as Brigadier Chandpuri was having a company of only 120 soldiers with him. Mann said that though the situation was not in favour of India but despite all odds Brig Chandpuri led the country to path of victory through his heroism and valour.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed for carving out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs and will ensure that pristine glory of the state in restored by taking path breaking initiatives.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption. He said that those who have plundered the public money will be made accountable for their sins. Bhagwant Mann said that already several corrupt leaders have been put behind the bars and anyone indulging in such heinous crime will not be spared.

The Chief Minister also announced that Kandi canal will be soon made operational to facilitate the farmers of the region. Bhagwant Mann said that he had already examined the irrigation system in Telangana yesterday which can be beneficial for the state. He said that the state government is exploring feasibility to implement this system in state especially in the Kandi region. On the demand of villagers, the Chief Minister announced to widen the road of Dalewal to Chandpur Rurki up to 18 feet.

The Chief Minister also felicitated prominent personalities on the occasion. He also paid obeisance at historical Gudwara Baba Gurditta ji.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a park dedicated to Brig Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and visited museum depicting gallantry deeds shown during the Battle of Longewala and rare pictures of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri.

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

3
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

4
Punjab

PACL sold for peanuts, Vigilance starts probe

5
Trending

German pharma company lays out job offer for ‘weed smokers’, offers whopping salary of Rs 88 lakh

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

8
Himachal

300-yr-old Kangra water source declared non-potable

9
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...

Adani issue: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

‘Notice for election of mayor and first meeting of MCD shall...

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns following controversy

Chetan Sharma resigns from chief selector’s post; SS Das could be interim chairman

His resignation has been accepted


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop