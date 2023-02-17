Heroic deeds of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri will inspire youth for selfless service of nation: Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Chandpur Rurki (SBS Nagar), February 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will ever inspire youth for selfless service to country.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, said the war hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan. He said that Punjabis had played a major role by making supreme sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said the Punjabis are also on forefront for making countless sacrifices to preserve the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister said the brave hearts perform their duty despite scorching heat and spine chilling cold to ensure that people can sleep peacefully in their homes. He recalled that in 1971, Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude in India as Brigadier Chandpuri was having a company of only 120 soldiers with him. Mann said that though the situation was not in favour of India but despite all odds Brig Chandpuri led the country to path of victory through his heroism and valour.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed for carving out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs and will ensure that pristine glory of the state in restored by taking path breaking initiatives.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption. He said that those who have plundered the public money will be made accountable for their sins. Bhagwant Mann said that already several corrupt leaders have been put behind the bars and anyone indulging in such heinous crime will not be spared.

The Chief Minister also announced that Kandi canal will be soon made operational to facilitate the farmers of the region. Bhagwant Mann said that he had already examined the irrigation system in Telangana yesterday which can be beneficial for the state. He said that the state government is exploring feasibility to implement this system in state especially in the Kandi region. On the demand of villagers, the Chief Minister announced to widen the road of Dalewal to Chandpur Rurki up to 18 feet.

The Chief Minister also felicitated prominent personalities on the occasion. He also paid obeisance at historical Gudwara Baba Gurditta ji.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a park dedicated to Brig Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and visited museum depicting gallantry deeds shown during the Battle of Longewala and rare pictures of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri.

#bhagwant mann