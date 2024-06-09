Heroin found near Attari

Chandigarh: A packet containing 500 gm of heroin was found near the Attari joint check post in the Amritsar Sector on Saturday evening. Based upon intelligence inputs, a joint search was launched by the Border Security Force and Customs during which the narcotics were found in a plastic container wrapped with yellow adhesive tape near the Customs-notified area. TNS
BSF intercepts drone
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Friday night. TNS
Missing man’s body found
Abohar: The body of 30-year-old Amit Kumar was found at the tail-end of a canal in Gidderanwali village on Saturday. The victim’s family said that he had left his house at Sappanwali village on Friday evening to go to Sriganganagar. On Saturday afternoon, the family got to know through social media that his body has been found in the canal.
