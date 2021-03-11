Heroin seizure: Delhi importer, customs agent quizzed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Customs authorities here have questioned Delhi-based importer Arun Mittal, who runs Balaji Trading Company, and Amritsar-based customs clearing agent Neeraj Kumar in connection with the seizure of 102 kg heroin the at the Integrated Check Post in Attari on Sunday.

The authorities are looking for a lead in the smuggling of heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ (liquorice) consignment that arrived at the ICP from Afghanistan on April 22.

The customs department is tight-lipped about the development, but sources say Afghan driver Qayum Ullah had unloaded the truck at the ICP’s cargo terminal No. 2 and returned the same day.

In the absence of a full-body truck scanner (FBTS) at Attari, which was lying redundant, ‘manual’ rummaging of sacks was carried out by the customs officials, only to discover narcotics stashed in a cavity drilled in cylindrical wooden logs.

Pakistan’s dubious role too has surfaced as a FBTS was already installed at the Wagah side. Despite this, the consignment was conveniently allowed to pass onto this side of the border.