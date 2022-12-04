Heroin worth Rs 42 crore seized

Ferozepur: The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police has nabbed a drug smuggler and seized 8.4 kg heroin worth Rs 42 crore from his possession. According to sources, following a tip-off, a trap was laid by the CI to nab Jatinder Singh of Amritsar. During the checking of his car, the heroin was seized and he was booked under Sections 21, 23-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act. OC
The robbery that wasn’t
Muktsar: The police on Saturday claimed to have solved a loot incident alleging that the victim had concocted a story. The police said Sukhjit Singh of Chak Sherewala village had on Friday complained that four unidentified people had robbed Rs 1.5 lakh from him by throwing chilli powder into his eyes near Jhindwala village. The investigation revealed that Sukhjit had deposited Rs 1 lakh into his bank account and kept Rs 50,000 at his residence. TNS
Teachers announce stir
Sangrur: Members of the Unemployed BEd and TET Pass Union have announced that they would launch an agitation against the government. They alleged that thousands of posts of teacher were lying vacant in government schools, but despite repeated meetings, the government had failed to conduct recruitment drives. TNS
Gangster Pavittar’s aide held
Ropar: The police claim to have arrested Bharat Bhushan, alias Pammi, allegedly an accomplice of gangster Pavitar Singh, on Saturday. Four pistols and 34 live cartridges were seized from him. Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the Pammi, a resident of Malerkotla, was involved in drug smuggling and he had recently started supplying arms to gangsters. Pavittar had fled the country and is currently residing in California, said the SSP. TNS
Arms recovered by BSF
Ferozepur: Troops belonging to the 136th Battalion of the BSF on Friday recovered another consignment of arms and ammunition. According to sources, a special search operation was carried out near the Jagdish border outpost. Five assault rifles with five magazines along with five pistols and ten magazines were recovered from plastic bags in a field near the Indo-Pak border. OC
Schools to be renamed
Chandigarh: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered to rename all government schools, which have been named on the basis of caste across the state. Bains said several cases have come to his notice regarding the names of many government schools being associated with a caste/community promoting caste segregation in society.
