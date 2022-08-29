Gangster Goldy Brar in FB post warns of 'bigger crime'; alleges cop is 'beating up' his gang members in Bathinda jail

Bathinda, August 29
Gangster Goldy Brar has posted on the social media alleging that Bathinda Jail authorities have asked for money from the parents of jail inmates Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu, Jagroshan Hundal.
Brar also alleged that the cops were allegedly beating them up “without any reason”.
He tagged Jail Minister Harjit Bains and demanded that the inmates be shifted to another jail and strict action be taken against Inderjit Kahlon.
He warned that this way police was forcing them to commit “a bigger crime” again. He also tagged DGP and claimed that if they had got justice in Sandeep Ambian case, then they would not have killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
He also said: “People who were posting on social media against the gangster, they should save themselves as they will take revenge.”
Reacting to the post, Jails Minister said the gangsters are levelling false allegations because they cannot get illegal facilities in the jail like earlier.
On threats, he said nothing can stop him or the jail staff to prevent any illegal activity and maintain discipline.
Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for Moosewala's murder and said he has no regrets for ordering the singer's murder.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
