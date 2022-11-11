 High basmati prices cheer farmers : The Tribune India

High basmati prices cheer farmers

Labourers load bags of paddy in a truck at a grain market. file



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 10

Basmati growers are rejoicing as they are getting higher prices for their crop this season. The PB-1121 variety is fetching Rs 3,500-3,900 per quintal, while PUSA-1509 is fetching Rs 3,200-3,500 per quintal in the district.

20,980 MT basmati has reached mandis

  • The PB-1121 variety is fetching Rs 3,500-3,900 per quintal, while PUSA-1509 is fetching Rs 3,200-Rs 3,500 per quintal in the district
  • An official of the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board said 20,980 MT basmati has reached the district mandis

Yield better too

The prices are better this year. Farmers have informed us that the per acre yield of the paddy crop, including basmati, has also increased this season. — Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agri officer

Gurmeet Singh, a basmati grower from Kattianwali village here, said, “Basmati crop is fetching good prices this year. I have sold my basmati crop of the PUSA-1509 variety at Rs 3,500 per quintal. The PB-1121 variety has fetched Rs 4,000 per quintal. The yield has also increased by nearly 15 per cent this season.”

An official of the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board said as of now, 20,980 MT basmati had reached the mandis in the district. “The prices are better as compared to last year. The average quality basmati is fetching Rs 3,400-3,500 per quintal. However, the average price last year was Rs 2,800-2,900 per quintal,” the official said, adding that the per acre yield of basmati crop had increased this year.

On the increase in the price of basmati, Ashish Kathuria, a rice miller, said, “Undoubtedly, the prices of the basmati crop are more than the average now. However, the prices may fall in the coming days and farmers should avail of the benefit by selling their crop early.”

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “The prices are better this year. Farmers have informed us that the per acre yield of the paddy crop, including basmati, has also increased this season. We are, however, yet to calculate the exact figure of the per acre yield. It seems to have happened due to timely rain and favourable weather. Though rain wreaked havoc in some low-lying areas, it proved beneficial for the paddy crop in other areas.”

