Punjab and Haryana High Court adopts odd-even formula for hearing cases physically

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Adopting an odd-even formula, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that all its Benches would hear civil and criminal cases on a physical platform following decline in Covid cases. While 21 Benches would hear cases in physical mode on odd days, the remaining 20 would function offline on even days.

An order issued this evening on behalf of the Chief Justice by Registrar (Vigilance) Vikram Aggarwal made it clear three Division Benches would function daily.

The Benches headed by Justice Augustine George Masih, Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice MS Ramachandra Rao will function on odd dates such as first, third and fifth

The Benches headed by Justice Ajay Tewari, Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice GS Sandhawalia will function on even dates such as second, fourth and sixth

The first Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, would hold court every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Six single Benches would hear civil matters and writ petitions, and 12 single Benches would take up criminal matters during the odd dates.

On even dates, five single Benches would hear civil matters and writ petitions, while 12 single Benches would take up criminal matters. The arrangement would come in force from February 14.