Punjab and Haryana High Court allows litigants to join court proceedings virtually

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, March 20
In a significant move towards modernising judicial processes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court unveiled four cutting-edge IT initiatives today, aiming to streamline legal proceedings. These initiatives include a hybrid video-conferencing facility that eliminates geographical barriers, allowing participants to join court proceedings remotely. Introduced in both high court and all district courts across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, this technology is particularly advantageous for individuals with disabilities and those residing in remote areas.
Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated not only the hybrid video-conferencing facility, but also a free public Wi-Fi facility within the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and phase-II of the neutral citation or QR code system.
The inaugural function was attended by computer committee chairperson Justice Lisa Gill, other panel members and all high court judges. It was also attended virtually by the District and Sessions Judges in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
The initiatives are significant as hybrid video-conferencing also streamlines the evidence recording process, minimising delays caused by logistical issues such as scheduling conflicts, transportation issues, and courtroom congestion.
As part of the project, HD digitally zoom cameras, an integrated digital sound system, 4K Codec systems, and LED screens, have been installed in each court, ensuring clear visibility and effective communication between remote participants and the Bench. Computer committee member Justice Vikram Aggarwal adds that IMS for district courts underscores the court’s commitment to embracing paperless solutions and enhancing operational efficiency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...