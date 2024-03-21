Punjab and Haryana High Court allows litigants to join court proceedings virtually

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 20

In a significant move towards modernising judicial processes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court unveiled four cutting-edge IT initiatives today, aiming to streamline legal proceedings. These initiatives include a hybrid video-conferencing facility that eliminates geographical barriers, allowing participants to join court proceedings remotely. Introduced in both high court and all district courts across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, this technology is particularly advantageous for individuals with disabilities and those residing in remote areas.

Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated not only the hybrid video-conferencing facility, but also a free public Wi-Fi facility within the high court premises, inventory management software (IMS) for district courts, and phase-II of the neutral citation or QR code system.

The inaugural function was attended by computer committee chairperson Justice Lisa Gill, other panel members and all high court judges. It was also attended virtually by the District and Sessions Judges in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The initiatives are significant as hybrid video-conferencing also streamlines the evidence recording process, minimising delays caused by logistical issues such as scheduling conflicts, transportation issues, and courtroom congestion.

As part of the project, HD digitally zoom cameras, an integrated digital sound system, 4K Codec systems, and LED screens, have been installed in each court, ensuring clear visibility and effective communication between remote participants and the Bench. Computer committee member Justice Vikram Aggarwal adds that IMS for district courts underscores the court’s commitment to embracing paperless solutions and enhancing operational efficiency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.