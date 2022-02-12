Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the authority concerned to take action in accordance with law after looking into a complaint against a candidate contesting the assembly election from Jalandhar West constituency.

For the purpose, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi set a four-week deadline.

The direction by Justice Bedi came on a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Surinder Paul through counsel RS Bajaj and Sidakjit Singh Bajaj.

Among other things, RS Bajaj on the complainant’s behalf alleged that candidate Sheetal Angural did not disclose full particulars of all the criminal cases pending against him and also forged and fabricated an academic result card.

Bajaj sought directions to Jalandhar commissioner of police to take action on his complaint dated February 2 against the respondent-candidate.

“At the outset, the counsel for the petitioner submits that the petitioner would be satisfied if his complaint is looked into by the authority concerned and action thereon is taken within four weeks from today. In view of the same, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the present petition is disposed of with a direction to the authority concerned to look into the complaint of the petitioner and an action thereon be taken within a period of four weeks from today in accordance with law,” Justice Bedi concluded.