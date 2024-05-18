High Court dismisses bail plea of two Amritpal aides

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

More than a year after an FIR was registered alleging the breaking of barriers set up by the police by different people led by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed the bail pleas of two accused.

Taking up the petitions filed against the state of Punjab by Gurpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, Justice Deepak Gupta observed the court was not inclined to grant regular bail after considering the background facts, the circumstances in which the crime was committed and their active participation in the crime, along with the co-accused.

The FIR in the matter was registered for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, criminal intimidation and other offences on March 18, 2023, at the Khilchian police station in Amritsar under Sections 279, 353, 186, 506, 336, and 427 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act.

