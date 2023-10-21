High Court dismisses sacked AIG Raj Jit’s pre-arrest bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by dismissed AIG, Punjab Police, Raj Jit Singh Hundal, in connection with a corruption case lodged against him.

The Vigilance Bureau had on April 20 registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. It was alleged that Hundal had amassed disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees during the check period as mentioned in the FIR and certain properties were purchased and sold by him without disclosure.

Apprehending his arrest, Hundal had approached the high court for anticipatory bail. His counsel had prayed for bail by imposing any stringent conditions, including declaration of assets by the petitioner and his family and that till the conclusion of the trial, he shall have only one mobile number.

It was also averred that custodial interrogation and pre-trial incarceration would cause an irreversible injustice to the petitioner and his family.

The state’s counsel, however, opposed the bail and stated that considering the allegations, the petitioner’s custodial interrogation was necessary. While opposing the bail, including the interim protection, the state’s counsel also argued that given the criminal past, the accused was likely to indulge in crime once released on bail.

