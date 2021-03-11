Don't take 'coercive steps' against Bharti Singh, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab not to take “coercive steps” against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan, comedian Bharti Singh and others on their plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Batala against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a web-show.

Appearing before Justice Karamjit Singh’s Bench, the petitioners argued that none of the ingredients for the offence of hurting sentiments under Section 295-A of the IPC were made out from the contents of the FIR.

The allegations against them were vague and general in nature with an ulterior motive to fasten criminal liability on the petitioners. The petitioners’ statements could not be perceived to be disrespectful or hurtful to the sentiments of “Christian brothers or do not remotely qualify to constitute the offence under Section 295-A of the IPC”. Sood further contended that the FIR was concocted on non-existent facts.

Issuing notice of motion for December 5, Justice Karamjit Singh directed: “Till then, no coercive steps shall be taken against petitioners.”

