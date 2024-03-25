High Court full court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal from service

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently recommended a judicial officer’s dismissal from service, while placing under suspension the services of two others. The decisions were taken by the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and the Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a full court meeting.

Available information suggests the full court recommended the dismissal of Sachal Babbar, while placing under suspension the services of Jyoti Mehra and Kunal Garg. A Punjab-cadre officer, Babbar was posted as Civil Judge (Junior Division) at Bathinda, but his services were placed under suspension vide an earlier decision.

The issue regarding his continuation in service came up for detailed discussion before the full court following allegations against him during his earlier posting at another station. A full court meeting literally means one which is attended by all the judges of the high court. It is regularly held to discuss administrative issues related to the dispensation of justice and judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary and other related issues. Decisions such as transfers, postings, promotions and action against judicial officers are taken during such meetings.

Mehra – posted at Palwal district court – was absent from duty since December last year without authorisation and there were two complaints in her matter. Garg was also posted at Palwal, but with the District Legal Services Authority.

Available information suggests that the high court on the administrative side is also looking into a scam of sorts where the judicial officers are showing their own kin to be working as employees under them. The officers are permitted to recruit staff member, such as peon or a driver, at “DC” rates paid by the state government. But they were gaining financial benefits by hiring their relatives.

The high court, in addition to the decisions taken today, has since October last year placed under suspension the services of at least three judicial officers, while dismissing two. The full court has all along been cracking the whip against corruption, indiscipline, complacency and other factors in the subordinate judiciary. It has so far initiated proceedings against more than 24 judicial officers, sending across a strong message of zero tolerance amidst the subordinate judiciary.

