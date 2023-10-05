High Court grants interim bail to BIS Chahal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to Bharat Inder Singh Chahal in a corruption case registered two months ago by the Vigilance Bureau. Chahal was the media adviser to former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

In its reply placed before Justice Anoop Chitkara’s Bench, the state alleged that Chahal had received an income of Rs 7,85,16,905 from April 1, 2017 to August 31, 2021 when he was advisor to the former chief minister. He spent Rs 23,94,72,106 more than his total income.

Justice Chitkara took note of senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri’s submission’s on Chahal’s behalf that the petitioner was 75. He said there would be no objection in case the court imposed stringent conditions while granting interim protection, including declaration of assets by the petitioner, his wife and son(s).

Justice Chitkara asserted: “On court’s query, the counsel for the petitioner has submitted that they would also have no objection that till the conclusion of the trial, the petitioner shall keep only one prepaid mobile number, which is linked with Aadhaar card, and undertakes to disconnect all other prepaid mobile numbers, positively by the next date of hearing.”

Justice Chitkara added certain medical documents were been placed to seek bail. But the point could be raised at the time of final hearing.

