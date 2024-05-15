High Court grants interim bail to Dharamsot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Less than a week after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted similar relief to former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in an ED case.

Dharamsot had moved the high court against the ED in April for regular bail. Taking up the matter, Justice Vikas Bahl of the high court granted interim bail to Dharamsot for election purposes after the placing of reliance on Kejriwal’s case. The order will remain in operation till June 5. Justice Bahl pronounced the order in the open court.

The VB, in a related matter, had nabbedDharamsot in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Sadhu Singh Dharamsot #Supreme Court