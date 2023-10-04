High Court introduces hybrid hearings in five courts

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 3

In a groundbreaking move towards modernising the judicial process, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has introduced hybrid hearings in its five courts. This development marks a significant departure from traditional courtroom proceedings, allowing parties involved in litigation to attend and observe hearings remotely.

The initiative, spearheaded by Justice Lisa Gill, Chairperson, High Court Computer Committee, aims to enhance accessibility, efficiency and adaptability in the legal system. The high court has provided dedicated links for each of the five courts, enabling litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders to participate in the proceedings from remote locations.

Available information suggests all the five courts are of the judges who are members of the high court’s computer community. The courts are of Justice Gill, Justice Anoop Chitkara, Justice Alka Sarin, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.

The move comes as a response to the evolving landscape of technology and its potential to streamline legal processes. The high court’s decision to embrace hybrid hearings align with global trends in the legal sector, where the integration of digital tools has become increasingly prevalent.

The Supreme Court has already expressed support for the introduction of hybrid hearings in lower courts. It emphasised the need for the courts to leverage technology for the efficient dispensation of justice. The apex court, in fact, believes that such innovations can reduce case backlog, improve access to justice and accommodate diverse needs of litigants.

The implementation of hybrid hearings is particularly significant in the wake of pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of remote work and virtual communication across various sectors.

A senior high court officer said the legal community’s embrace of technology reflects a broader trend of digital transformation within the judiciary.

He added that the move towards hybrid hearings was laudable for its potential to increase efficiency and accessibility even as concerns had been raised regarding issues such as cyber security, privacy and digital divide.

“As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the introduction of hybrid hearings in these five courts signals a transformative moment for the Indian judiciary, embracing innovation to uphold the principles of justice in the digital age,” he said.