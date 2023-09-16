 High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

Punjab's ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

More than five years after Punjab’s former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya filed a report in his “individual capacity” during a court-monitored probe into nexus between the law enforcement agencies and drug traffickers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today junked the same.

Drugs case went beyond mandate

  • In 2017, HC ordered SIT to focus on Inspector Inderjit Singh’s complicity with then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh to break police-drug trafficker nexus
  • But Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, as SIT head, started looking into role of other senior police officers and submitted report in his ‘individual capacity’

Bringing down the curtains on the cops-versus-cops case, the Division Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan made it clear reliance upon the report submitted in individual capacity was not warranted. As such, making the report public and acting upon it was not required to be approved. The matter has its genesis in orders passed by the high court on November 28, 2017. Specific directions were issued to focus on Inspector Inderjit Singh’s complicity with then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh to break the nexus between the law enforcement agencies and drug traffickers. The direction came after he was allegedly found in collusion with drug traffickers and was stated to be closely associated with Raj Jit Singh. But the SIT head started looking into the role of other senior police officers before submitting the contentious individual report.

The Bench asserted the focus of the investigation and the mandate at that point in time was only regarding the complicity of Inderjit Singh with Raj Jit Singh and not beyond. The three-member SIT, headed by Chattopadhyaya, never conducted any investigation jointly regarding task beyond what had been entrusted. As such, the conclusion arrived at by the SIT head in his separate report could safely be judged as “one beyond the mandate given by this court”. The Bench also vacated the stay on the investigation pertaining to Chattopadhyaya in a suicide case. The former DGP’s contention was that an SIT headed by IPG LK Yadav was looking into the matter and was harassing him. It was alleged the name of various officers had come to light. The officers named in his application were alleged to be the supervisory officers of the SIT members. The Bench asserted: “We are also of the view that the stay granted in favour of Chattopadhyaya at that point in time was only an interim measure adopted due to the impression given to the coordinate Bench that he was being hounded at that point in time by his seniors. Much water has now flown since the stay was granted….”

Disposing of the petition, the Bench concluded the individual report would continue to be kept in sealed cover in safe custody of the Registrar (Judicial) as part of the record. The earlier directions issued for the general public’s benefit would, at the same time, continue to be adhered to by the state.

The Bench also made it clear an application by former DGP Shashi Kant, on whose letter the suo motu case was initiated, for continuing with the security was not liable to be entertained since sufficient time had expired. It was for the state to take a call upon his security risk, which was a separate exercise to be conducted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

9
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated