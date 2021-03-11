High Court: Naib Tehsildars' selection subject to outcome of petition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today ruled that the selection of Naib Tehsildars in Punjab would be subject to the final outcome of a writ petition before it.

The assertion came as Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu issued notice of motion to Punjab and other respondents for July 13. Notice regarding the grant of interim relief as well was also issued.

The direction came on a petition filed against the state and other respondent through counsel RS Kalra. Among other things, he contended that the Punjab Naib Tehsildars (Competitive Examination) Regulation, 1984, was still in vogue as per the official website of the respondents. It said “a candidate shall answer general knowledge paper in English medium or in Punjabi”.