HC notice to Gurdas Maan for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

Chandigarh, May 21
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, facing allegations of hurting religious sentiments under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. The notice by Justice Sandeep Moudgil came on a petition, seeking the setting aside of orders, accepting the cancellation report filed by the police after probing the matter.
Appearing before Justice Moudgil’s Bench, petitioner Harjinder Singh, alias Jinda, through counsel Ramandeep Singh Gill, AS Chahal, Jatin Bansal and Kartik Sharma submitted that an FIR with allegations under Section 295-A was registered on August 26, 2021, at Nakodar.
He added the assertions hurting the sentiments of a community by and large revolved around a video which went viral, wherein Maan passed a statement that Laddi Shah was a descendant of Guru Amar Dass. The statement was factually and historically incorrect.
Justice Moudgil’s Bench was also told that the petitioner’s specific case was based on a video recording supplied to the police and on record before the trial court. But the same was totally ignored with a pre-determined mind without examining the allegations and the script placed on record.
