Punjab and Haryana High Court places judicial officer’s services under suspension

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today placed under suspension the services of a judicial officer. The decision was taken by the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and the Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Available information suggests the Judges recommended placing under suspension the services of judicial officer Rajiv Kumar Garg. Posted at Ludhiana, Garg was working as Judicial Magistrate First Class-cum-Civil Judge (Junior Division).

It is believed that Garg’s functioning came under the high court’s scanner during Acting Chief Justice Sandhawalia’s visit to Ludhiana the previous week. The Administrative Judge for Ludhiana Sessions Division, Justice Sandhawalia was inspecting the courts when issues regarding court proceedings, record maintenance and discharge of duties by Garg, among other things, were taken note of.

The suspension order issued later in the evening said the Acting Chief Justice and Judges, in exercise of powers under Article 235 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal), Rules, were “pleased” to place Rajiv Kumar Garg, Civil Judge (Junior Division), Ludhiana, under suspension in contemplation of disciplinary proceedings.

His headquarters, during the suspension period, would be at Nawanshahr. He would not leave the headquarters during the period without prior permission of the District and Sessions Judge concerned. Garg would draw subsistence allowance in addition to dearness allowance.

The matter was initially placed before the high court’s internal Vigilance Department, which subsequently recommended it placing before the Judges for necessary deliberations and consideration. Such matters are in routine discussed on the administrative side through “circulation” or full court meeting, which literally means one attended by all the judges of the high court.

The proceedings are undertaken to discuss administrative issues related to the dispensation of justice and judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary and other related issues. Decisions such as transfers, postings, promotions and action against judicial officers are taken after such deliberations.

The high court, in addition to the decision taken today, has since October last year placed under suspension the services of at least four judicial officers, while dismissing no less than two. The full court has all along been cracking the whip against corruption, indiscipline, complacency and other factors in the subordinate judiciary.

