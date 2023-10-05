 High Court raps Punjab for ineffective, irregular drive against illegally modified vehicles : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
High Court raps Punjab for ineffective, irregular drive against illegally modified vehicles

Rs 50,000 costs imposed on Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala, after noticing ‘acts of lethargy’

The admonition came on a petition filed by Shri Sai Tata Ace Four Wheelers Driver Union Samana against the State of Punjab and other respondents. iStock



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 5

Making it clear that the drive against illegally modified vehicles was neither effective nor regular, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 50,000 costs on Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court asserted the “acts of lethargy” reflected by the respondents called for imposition of cost.

In a hard-hitting order, Justice Bhardwaj asserted it was noticed that a large number of cases were coming to the court where the respondent-authorities were being called upon to ensure implementation of law for which they had been deputed and were obligated to comply. “The attitude of the respondents has only been an ad hoc arrangement and only superficial steps should be taken. I fail to find the response from the respondents satisfactory,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

The admonition came on a petition filed by Shri Sai Tata Ace Four Wheelers Driver Union Samana against the State of Punjab and other respondents. Justice Bhardwaj asserted the court noticed that 54 challans had been issued by the respondents. Out of the total, 15 were issued on February 24, 2020, 11 on September 8, 2020; nine on September 9, 2020, 11 on November 5, 2020 and remaining on August 11, 2021. It was apparent that there was a delay of nearly a year in the non-effective and irregular drive.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted: “The writ petition in this case was filed in 2021 and the respondent refers to the action taken by them in the months of February, September and November 2020 to reflect the steps taken by them with efficacy and regularity. But it is evident that after November 5, 2020, the challan drive was initiated only for a day i.e. on August 11, 2021 i.e. after about nine months and that too after the filing of the present writ petition”.

Justice Bhardwaj added the acts undertaken by the respondents appeared to be a mere eye-wash to lead the court in believing that the authorities were sanguine of the problem and taking adequate and appropriate steps to apply brakes to the hazard.

Before parting with the case, Justice Bhardwaj directed the respondents to ensure the adoption of appropriate and adequate steps to stop the menace of modified vehicles plying on road in violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the rules framed there under.

