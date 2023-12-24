High Court raps Punjab govt for delayed inquiry into Bishnoi’s interviews in custody, orders FIRs, SIT probe

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 23

In a major embarrassment for the state of Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asserted that the two-member high-powered committee constituted to look into in-custody interview of “known criminal” Lawrence Bishnoi “glorifying crime and criminals” took more than eight months to arrive at an inconclusive finding. The admonition came as the high court directed the registration of two FIRs to be probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by it.

The Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh asserted the committee, in its report, concluded it was highly improbable that the interviews took place either in judicial or police custody in Punjab.

Apparently, the committee did not reach a definite conclusion that the interviews were not conducted in a jail or police custody within Punjab. “In the backdrop of the gravity of the situation where a suspect, involved in a large number of serious criminal cases, is allowed to conduct an interview in police/judicial custody and it has taken the committee over eight months to submit an inconclusive report, we, while directing the registration of the FIR, would like the matter to be investigated by a Special Investigation Team”, the Bench asserted, adding that those facilitating the interviews were required to be brought to book at the earliest.

The Bench also made it clear that the SIT would be headed by IPS officer Prabodh Kumar. The other members would be S Rahul and Nilambari Vijay Jagadale. The team was directed to conclude the investigation expeditiously and file a status report within two months.

The Bench also directed the removal of the interviews from cyberspace in accordance with the committee’s recommendations after observing that it would not like to wait for the government to act at its leisure.

The Bench added the interviewee was involved in 71 cases in Punjab and convicted in four matters, including offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 302 of the IPC and extortions. He was justifying target killings and his criminal activities, while reiterating and justifying threat to a film actor. The trials were underway in a large number of cases and attempt to project his persona as larger than life could influence the witnesses. The interviews were stated to have garnered over 12 million views and would have an adverse impact upon youngsters with impressionable minds.

“Punjab is a border state and any deterioration in law and order or increase in crime could affect the national security as at times, anti-national elements take advantage of the situation and often use criminals for their nefarious designs. They often get help from across the border. There is a thin line between extortion, target killings and anti–national activities. The conduct of the interviews is an apparent jail security breach and violation of the Prisons Act. The interviews have been telecast for the last nine months and are available on public domain,” the Bench added.

Conclude investigation in two months

