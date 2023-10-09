High Court raps state for irregular drive against modified vehicles

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 8

Observing that the drive against illegally modified vehicles was neither effective nor regular in the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court asserted the “acts of lethargy” reflected by the respondents called for the imposition of fine.

In a hard-hitting order, Justice Bhardwaj said it was noticed that a large number of cases were coming to the court where the respondent-authorities were being called upon to ensure the implementation of law.

“The attitude of the respondents has only been an ad hoc arrangement and only superficial steps are taken. I fail to find the response from the respondents satisfactory,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

The admonition came on a petition filed by Shri Sai Tata Ace Four Wheelers Driver Union Samana against the state of Punjab and other respondents. Justice Bhardwaj said the court had noticed that 54 challans had been issued by the respondents.

Of these, 15 were issued on February 24, 2020, 11 on September 8, 2020, nine on September 9, 2020, 11 on November 5, 2020 and the rest on August 11, 2021.

Justice Bhardwaj said: “The writ petition in this case was filed in 2021 and the respondent refers to the action taken by them in the months of February, September and November 2020 to reflect the steps taken by them with efficacy and regularity.”

“But it is evident that after November 5, 2020, the challan drive was initiated only for a day on August 11, 2021, after about nine months and that too after the filing of the present writ petition.”

Justice Bhardwaj said the steps taken by the respondents appeared to be mere eyewash to lead the court into believing that the authorities were sanguine of the problem and were taking adequate steps.