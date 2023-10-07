High Court recommends dismissal of Fazilka judge from service

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 6

In an out-of-the-ordinary development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today recommended a judicial officer’s dismissal from service. The decision to do away with the services of Pradeep Synghal came during a full court meeting held this afternoon.

The judicial officer was currently posted as Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class at Fazilka.

The issue regarding his continuation in service came up for a detailed discussion before the full court, comprising Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and the other Judges, after a detailed inquiry into the allegations against him was conducted by the vigilance wing of the high court.

A full court meeting literally means one which is attended by all judges of the high court. It is regularly held to discuss administrative issues related to the dispensation of justice and judicial officers belonging to the subordinate judiciary and other related issues. Decisions such as transfers, postings, promotions and action against judicial officers are taken during such meetings.

This is the second time in quick succession that the high court has acted against its own judicial officer on the administrative side. It had, just about a week back, placed under suspension the services of Faridabad Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Judge (Senior Division) Harish Goyal. The allegations against him pertain to the period when he was posted at Karnal.

The full court, during Chief Justice Jha’s tenure, has been cracking the whip against corruption, indiscipline, complacency and other factors in the subordinate judiciary. It has so far initiated proceedings against more than two dozen judicial officers, sending across a strong message of zero tolerance amid the subordinate judiciary. Available information suggests in all action has been taken against 15 judicial officers since October 2019.

These include seven officers from Punjab and eight from Haryana. It is believed that four judicial officers have been dismissed from service since then –– two from each state.

One judicial officer from Punjab and three from Haryana have been compulsorily retired. In all, the services of seven judicial members have been placed under suspension, including four from Punjab.

