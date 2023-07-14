High Court reprieve for Raj Jit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

In a reprieve to dismissed cop Raj Jit Singh Hundal, the High Court has asked a Mohali court to defer taking a call on a proclamation against him for a week to enable him to file anticipatory bail plea.

Hundal was fearing arrest “on account of being nominated as an accused on the basis of a report submitted by senior officers”. Taking up his plea, the Bench asserted an alternative and efficacious remedy of anticipatory bail was available to him under Section 438, CrPC, as he was apprehending arrest.

#AIG Raj Jit Singh #Mohali