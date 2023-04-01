Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari: High Court shifts three cases to CJM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred three sacrilege cases to Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Chandigarh, for hearing.

One other case — State Vs Mohinder, alias Bittu — has been allocated to Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh. The District Court, Chandigarh, has received the order issued by the Registrar General, High Court, transferring the cases along with their records.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the trial of three interlinked cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015 from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh on the plea of accused dera followers citing security threat to them.

