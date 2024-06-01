High Court stays Hamdard’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Issuing a notice of motion to the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the arrest of former MP and Ajit Group of Publications’ managing editor Barjinder Hamdard in a cheating and corruption case registered by the Vigilance Bureau.

The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj will remain in force at least till July 18. The matter pertains to the construction and running of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial in Jalandhar. Hamdard was represented by senior advocate RS Cheema with R Kartikeya and Arshdeep Singh Cheema.

Justice Bhardwaj also issued notice to the CBI. Hamdard, among other things, was seeking the transfer of the case to an independent agency such as the CBI after contending that he was being “falsely dragged in a controversy”.

Hamdard contended it was to compel him to succumb to the government pressure and publish their paid news/advertisements “in the form of news articles and thereby forgo his ethics in a bid of the state to spread misinformation and influence the electorate”.

Hamdard added then CM Parkash Singh Badal considered it appropriate to confer upon him the honour of the being part of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, keeping in view his stature and impeachable reputation in the field of journalism and literature.

“The petitioner agreed to the same and worked tirelessly, despite his professional constraints and was successful in the construction of the Punjab Freedom Movement Memorial to honour the freedom fighters of the state. The present government, however, started targeting the petitioner to settle its personal scores by conducting a roving inquiry in the construction and running of the memorial by illegally targeting the petitioner for extraneous consideration,” he said.

