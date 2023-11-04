High Court stays termination of engg institute staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the orders terminating the services of the staff of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, in Sangrur district till further orders. The state counsel also recorded an assurance on the government’s behalf to adjust the entire staff.

The direction by Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma came on a petition filed by Ajit Singh and 11 other employees. The petitioners, through counsel HC Arora, had alleged that the Board of Governors had arbitrarily decided to close the institute.

The termination orders were served on the entire staff, stating that their services would stand terminated on October 31. No attempt was made by the respondents to adjust the staff in other departments, organisations and institutions. Arrangement was not made for payment of terminal dues, including gratuity and leave encashment.

#Sangrur