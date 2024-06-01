High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today emphasised the need for independent trials to uphold Article 21 as it transferred to Chandigarh the trial of a murder case registered at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district. It was registered after two persons were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan during a protest against the incidents of sacrilege in the state.

‘State govt failed to deliver justice’ Faridkot: Sukhraj Singh, whose father Krishan Bhagwan was one of the victims, said the state government had failed to deliver justice in the last nine years. Leaders of AAP assured us prompt justice but forget to fulfil the promise after forming the government, he said.

The direction by Justice Sandeep Moudgil came on a petition by Moga’s then SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma through counsel Sangram Singh Saron, Shubreet Kaur and MB Rajwade. Among other things, he had contended that congenial atmosphere did not exist at Faridkot to conduct fair and impartial trial.

Reference was made to letter dated November 11, 2019, citing security concerns for the petitioner. Saron told the Bench that instructions had been issued for security arrangements “in view of the threats to life of the petitioner from Khalistan terrorists, associations of pro-Khalistan ideology and other radicals”.

Another communication was placed before Justice Moudgil’s Bench, vide which the Faridkot SSP had informed the ADGP (Law & Order) on deputing of additional force in the court complex on the date of hearing following “apprehension of causing loss or hurt”.

Justice Moudgil observed the apex court had ordered the transfer of four FIRs, related to trial of persons allegedly connected to the incident of sacrilege, from Faridkot to Chandigarh “solely keeping in view the apprehension of safety and security of the accused persons, as well as the defence witnesses”. Justice Moudgil added: “Since the apex court itself has transferred the trial of all FIRs, referred to above, relating to the said sacrilege incident from Moga and Faridkot to Chandigarh, this court sees no reason for it to deviate from the order passed by the apex court.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Behbal Kalan #Faridkot