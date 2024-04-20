Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds state’s excise policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition against the excise policy for 2024-25. A Division Bench of the high court asserted the court was satisfied that the policy had been duly notified and the government had acted in strict conformity with provisions of the Act. It could not be said the policy was de hors the Rules or the Act.

The petitioner’s contention before the Bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sudeepti Sharma was that the department concerned had brought about reforms in the liquor trade while introducing the policy. The application fee for the liquor vends had been increased to Rs 75,000, which was non-refundable. The same, it was added, was wholly arbitrary and unjustified. Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh, on the other hand, informed the Bench that the policy introduced by the state was in strict conformity with the provisions of the relevant Act and rules.

The Bench asserted: “The submission of counsel for the petitioner that the liquor vends should be allotted by way of auction is found to be without any basis. This court is not going to substitute its own opinion to that of the state government with regard to its policy.”

