High-speed Net for 19K schools

Chandigarh, October 18
The work on connecting 19,000 government schools of the state with high-speed internet connection is underway.
Within a month of the signing of an MoU between the Education Department and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), 154 schools have already been connected to Internet.
As per the officials of the Education Department, a total of 19,120 primary, middle, high and secondary Schools will be covered with high-speed fiber to the home connection.
The department had entered an agreement with the BSNL to install optical fiber on September 13.
Director, General School Education, Vinay Bublani, said the entire project, which has to be completed by March 2024, will cost Rs 29.3 crore. He said the work was being done in a phased manner. In the first phase, 6,299 senior/high/middle schools will be connected with the Internet.
