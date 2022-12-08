Himachal Pradesh Assembly results encouraging; Gujarat fixed match between BJP-AAP: Punjab Cong chief Raja Warring

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today hailed the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh, saying it will be “encouraging and rejuvenating” for the cadres across the country, particularly in Punjab which is in immediate neighbourhood.

At the same time, Warring said, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been completely exposed by playing a “fixed match” in Gujarat keeping alive the tradition of helping out each other.

“There was no doubt from day one that the AAP was working in Gujarat to help the BJP and it has been established beyond any doubt now,” he said, while pointing out, with no AAP in Himachal, the Congress easily trounced the BJP.

However, he added, one great thing about these results is that the AAP bubble has burst quite along the expected lines and people have seen through their lies and fake propaganda which came at the cost of Punjab exchequer.

Celebrating the victory with party workers and leaders here, Warring who actively campaigned in Himachal, said the victory holds special significance for the Congress cadres in Punjab who had worked hard there (in HP) and will now feel more encouraged and energetic ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

“Right now this has been an evenly placed contest between the Congress and the BJP, as both parties have won, one state each and I am confident, the party (Congress) will improve the ratio further in forthcoming elections in other states as well,” the PCC president remarked.

Warring predicted that it will be a new beginning for the Congress and Himachal results will set tone for multiple Vidhan Sabha elections next year and the general elections in 2024.

“It is Congress and Congress alone which can not only challenge but beat and defeat the BJP anywhere, anytime,” he asserted, while taking a dig at the Punjab AAP leaders who spent months together in Gujarat to “campaign for the BJP”.

