 Himalayas received deficient snow, but water level in major dams above normal: BBMB official : The Tribune India

Himalayas received deficient snow, but water level in major dams above normal: BBMB official

The combined storage of three dams at Bhakra, Pong and Kol in Himachal Pradesh is 16 per cent above normal

Himalayas received deficient snow, but water level in major dams above normal: BBMB official

At Bhakra that lies on the Sutlej in Himachal, the water level recorded by the CWC on April 6 was 481.65 meters against the maximum level of 512.06 meters.. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 7

The Himalayas received deficient snow during the winters but the water level in reservoirs at major dams in the region, which are crucial for irrigation and power generation, remains above normal at the onset of summer.

The combined storage of three dams at Bhakra, Pong and Kol in Himachal Pradesh is 16 per cent above normal, while the storage at the sole dam in Punjab, Thein, is as much as 80 per cent above normal, according to data compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on April 6.

The total hydro-power generation potential of these four dams is 3,175 megawatts and the irrigation potential is 1,024 thousand hectares. Besides power to the national grid, these supply water to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“The snow experienced in the catchment areas of the dams was below normal by about 25 percent, but as far as the availability of water is concerned, the situation is comfortable,” a senior functionary of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said. “Accordingly, the member states of BBMB have been conveyed that they can draw water as per their requirements,” he added.

Reducing precipitation and depleting snow cover in the Himalayas due to climate change and global warming resulting from anthropological activities has become a cause of concern and has a direct impact on water resources. This in turn has socio-economic implications.

At Bhakra that lies on the Sutlej in Himachal, the water level recorded by the CWC on April 6 was 481.65 meters against the maximum level of 512.06 meters. The reservoir is filled up to 29 percent of its total capacity as compared to 25 percent at this time last year and the average of 28 percent over the past 10 years.

The water level at Pong that lies on the Beas in Himachal, was 405.88 meters against the upper limit of 423.67 meters, with the reservoir being filled up to 35 percent of its capacity. It was 29 percent at this time last year and an average of 28 percent over the last 10 years.

Kol Dam that lies on the Sutlej upstream of the Bhakra is filled up to 87 percent of its capacity as compared to 85 percent last year and an average of 54 percent over the past 10 years. The maximum permissible level at this dam is 642 meters with the level recorded on April 6 being 641.18 meters.

The current storage at Thein Dam that lies on the Ravi in Punjab and comes under the jurisdiction of the state’s irrigation department is significantly above normal at 73 percent as compared to 45 percent last year and the 10-year average of 41 percent. The water level at the dam is 511.11 meters as compared to the upper limit of 527.91 meters, according to CWC data.

The availability of water is important as the summer this year is predicted to be harsh. The month of February was the warmest in the past 122 years according to the India Meteorological Department. In March, the rainfall over north-west India was deficient by 14 percent, with 41.1 mm rain being received against the normal of 47.9 mm. The average minimum and maximum temperatures during this month were above normal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

3
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

4
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

5
Punjab

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

6
Nation

India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists

7
Nation

Pained by Anil's decision, will always be loyal to Nehru family: A K Antony after his son joins BJP

8
Nation

Temple in Canada vandalised again, MEA seeks action

9
Nation

India reiterates demand for action on vandalism of missions, temples abroad after anti-India graffiti found on Canada temple wall

10
Nation

Cabinet okays reduced gas prices; new space policy

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Top News

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET