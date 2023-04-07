Himalayas received deficient snow, but water level in major dams above normal: BBMB official

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 7

The Himalayas received deficient snow during the winters but the water level in reservoirs at major dams in the region, which are crucial for irrigation and power generation, remains above normal at the onset of summer.

The combined storage of three dams at Bhakra, Pong and Kol in Himachal Pradesh is 16 per cent above normal, while the storage at the sole dam in Punjab, Thein, is as much as 80 per cent above normal, according to data compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on April 6.

The total hydro-power generation potential of these four dams is 3,175 megawatts and the irrigation potential is 1,024 thousand hectares. Besides power to the national grid, these supply water to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“The snow experienced in the catchment areas of the dams was below normal by about 25 percent, but as far as the availability of water is concerned, the situation is comfortable,” a senior functionary of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said. “Accordingly, the member states of BBMB have been conveyed that they can draw water as per their requirements,” he added.

Reducing precipitation and depleting snow cover in the Himalayas due to climate change and global warming resulting from anthropological activities has become a cause of concern and has a direct impact on water resources. This in turn has socio-economic implications.

At Bhakra that lies on the Sutlej in Himachal, the water level recorded by the CWC on April 6 was 481.65 meters against the maximum level of 512.06 meters. The reservoir is filled up to 29 percent of its total capacity as compared to 25 percent at this time last year and the average of 28 percent over the past 10 years.

The water level at Pong that lies on the Beas in Himachal, was 405.88 meters against the upper limit of 423.67 meters, with the reservoir being filled up to 35 percent of its capacity. It was 29 percent at this time last year and an average of 28 percent over the last 10 years.

Kol Dam that lies on the Sutlej upstream of the Bhakra is filled up to 87 percent of its capacity as compared to 85 percent last year and an average of 54 percent over the past 10 years. The maximum permissible level at this dam is 642 meters with the level recorded on April 6 being 641.18 meters.

The current storage at Thein Dam that lies on the Ravi in Punjab and comes under the jurisdiction of the state’s irrigation department is significantly above normal at 73 percent as compared to 45 percent last year and the 10-year average of 41 percent. The water level at the dam is 511.11 meters as compared to the upper limit of 527.91 meters, according to CWC data.

The availability of water is important as the summer this year is predicted to be harsh. The month of February was the warmest in the past 122 years according to the India Meteorological Department. In March, the rainfall over north-west India was deficient by 14 percent, with 41.1 mm rain being received against the normal of 47.9 mm. The average minimum and maximum temperatures during this month were above normal.