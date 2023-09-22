Hindus soft target for Pannun, says Canadian MP Arya

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 21

The threat by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asking all Indo-Canadian Hindus to leave Canada had left the community shocked and terrified, said a Canadian MP of Indian origin as well as an organisation claiming the support of Hindus there.

Pannun has also announced that protests will be held outside Indian consulates in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver on September 25. He has also sought the expulsion of Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma.

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya, who has been vocal on the Khalistan issue, has urged the community to stay calm, vigilant and report incidents of Hinduphobia following a video from Pannun that threatens Hindus and asks them to leave Canada.

Stating that Hindu Canadians are “soft targets”, Arya said Pannun was emboldened by PM Justin Trudeau’s accusations against Indian intelligence agencies under the influence of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, leader of outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

“I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm, but vigilant. Please report any incident of Hinduphobia to your local law enforcement agencies,” said Arya, originally from Karnataka, in a post on X.

In a sign that Hindutva forces have been activated, the Hindu Forum Canada, in a letter to Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc, drew his attention to their deep concerns over Pannun’s threats.

In the US, first term Indo-American Congressman Shri Thanedar reportedly attended a meeting of the Hindu American Foundation. The Hindu Forum Canada asked the authorities to treat the matter with “utmost seriousness”.

“Will they persist in classifying this threat as a freedom of expression or will they acknowledge the danger that has inadvertently befallen Indian citizens (sic)?” said the letter that carried no name and was signed by its “Board of Directors”.

Meanwhile, Arya also pointed out that the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada were connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties. “Let me be clear. A vast majority of our Canadian Sikh brothers and sisters do not support the Khalistan movement. Most Sikh Canadians may not publicly condemn the Khalistan movement for several reasons, but they are deeply connected to the Hindu-Canadian community,” said Arya.

