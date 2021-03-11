Hiring scam: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in fix over picking probe team

Names of key officials figure in complaint

Hiring scam: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in fix over picking probe team

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, House speaker

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 29

The AAP has set the cat among the pigeons by declaring a probe in recruitments in the Vidhan Sabha during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

The biggest problem, however, being faced by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan is choosing a team of investigators, as the names of most of the top officials in the Vidhan Sabha figure in the complaint alleging a scam in recruitments.

Weighing options

It is a tough job. I am weighing various options, including setting up a committee of MLAs to investigate the matter and then submit a report to me. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, House speaker

“It is a tough job (to investigate),” admitted Sandhwan, while talking to The Tribune. “I am weighing various options, including setting up a committee of MLAs to investigate the matter and then submit a report to me. The role of officers, whose names figure in the complaint, will also be investigated. It is my duty to conduct a thorough probe as it deals with recruitments in a place where laws are formed. Any violation of law in appointments deserves to be dealt with strictly,” he said.

Interestingly, allegations are being levelled against a former Vidhan Sabha officer of having got seven relatives/acquaintances appointed. In all, 13 of the 154 appointees under the scanner are relatives of officials already posted in the House.

“I have received complaints, saying one of the (now retired) officers was given an extension in service after superannuation, only to facilitate these recruitments. This too will be probed,” he said.

While the common man hailed the move, seen by them as an act of acting tough against the privileges class, the latter remain defiant.

Most of the Congress leaders, whose names figure in the complaint made by Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains, for facing favoured their relatives/acquaintances by securing the elusive “sarkari naukri”, have denied any wrongdoing, though in hushed tones, they question “breach of their rights as lawmakers”. “As representatives of people, they want us to help them. What is wrong with this?” they say.

The Tribune, which carried the news in its columns today, has been flooded with calls from many candidates, without any political connections, who were looking for jobs and were not selected. Sukhpreet Singh Chahal, who was appointed on compassionate grounds after the death of his father, in his representation to the government, claimed since he was on medical leave, he was “deemed to have resigned” while on medical leave and the post was allotted to a “favourite “of a former MLA.

The complaint, on the basis of which an inquiry is being ordered, says 62 of 154 suspicious appointments in the previous 15th Vidhan Sabha were made on the recommendation of ex-Speaker Rana KP Singh. He has denied the charge, calling it a “malicious campaign” against him.

#kultar singh sandhwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry