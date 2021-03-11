His comeback to infuse new life into SAD: Harsimrat Badal

Amritsar, August 10
Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today said bail granted to senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia would enable the party to tackle the Opposition’s propaganda and infuse a new lease of life into the outfit. She was in the city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.
She said the previous government misused its power and registered a false case against Majithia. “I question those parties, which played politics by implicating Majithia, under frivolous drug charges and put him behind the bars for over six months. Could drug menace be curbed during this span? Rather, it prospered. I appeal to the government to shun vendetta politics and save those who are losing their lives due to drug overdose,” she said.
Speaking on ‘rebellion’ within the SAD, the former Union Minister said, “The Centre and its agencies intend to create division among the regional party leaders with an aim to take the reins in their hands. It was the SAD first, now the SGPC is their target.”
Centre dividing us
The Centre and its agencies intend to divide regional parties. It was the SAD first, now the SGPC is their target. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD member of parliament
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...