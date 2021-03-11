Historian Grewal passes away

Chandigarh, August 11
Eminent historian Prof Jagtar Singh Grewal passed away today. He was 95.
He was known for his work on medieval and modern India as well as history of Punjab and Sikhs.
Hailing from Ludhiana district, Prof Grewal received PhD in history from the University of London in 1963 for his thesis on British historical writing on medieval India.
Prof Grewal served as Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Director and Chairman of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla.
Owing to his contribution to historiography, he was elected president of the Indian History Congress in 1984. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005.
