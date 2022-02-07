Channi's nomination as CM face historic, but may backfire: Experts

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 6

The jubilation seen in many parts of the state post the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of the Congress signifies the “Mandal moment” in Punjab politics driven by the caste factor. Though Channi has served as the CM for 111 days, the fact that the Congress has reposed faith in him to lead the party in the elections is what has enthused the socially-disadvantaged sections of society, who feel they are finally getting their due politically.

Tasting power after long time It is after a long time that the socially disadvantaged sections are getting a taste of power — after rise of Kanshi Ram in 1980s. -- Prof Manjit Singh, social scientist Upper castes to vote elsewhere With 38.5% Hindus being denied power and 21% Jat Sikhs feeling threatened, there will be counter-consolidation of upper caste vote. -- Ronki Ram, political scientist

Social scientists call this a historic moment for Punjab, which has over 32 per cent of its population from the Dalit community, including 39 castes such as Ravidassias (Channi is from this caste), Valmikis, Mazhabis, Ad dharmis, Rai Sikhs, Ramdassias.

They feel though the traditional parties will now try to break the Dalit vote bank to limit its impact on the poll prospects for the Congress, the prospect of getting power is likely to keep it together. The Akali Dal-BSP alliance may also be countered by the move, say these social scientists.

Prof Manjit Singh, a political scientist, says Channi’s elevation to lead the ruling party is symbolic of their empowerment. “Though 34 constituencies are reserved, it is after long that the socially disadvantaged sections are getting a taste of power — after the rise of Kanshi Ram in early 1980s, when the BSP was formed,” he says.

Another social scientist, Prof Rajesh Kumar, who is Head, School of Social Sciences at GNDU, Amritsar, says it is undoubtedly a “Mandal moment”, where a member of the Dalit community is getting a prominent role in the Jat Sikh-dominated politics. But not everyone is as enthused. Political scientist Ronki Ram says though the move will consolidate the floating Dalit vote, the community will not vote in one direction and many will go with the other parties too.

