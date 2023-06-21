History of Gurbani broadcast

Sept 1959 Doordarshan started live telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple on Gurpurbs and other religious occasions
June 1984 All-India Radio started live broadcast of Gurbani after the Operation Bluestar; uninterrupted telecast continues to this day
1998 A channel, Punjabi World, started live telecast of Gurbani; it lasted till July 1999
For a brief period, UK-based Khalsa World TV and North India TV Limited broadcast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple
Sept 2000 The SGPC allowed channel ETC to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple; in return, the satellite channel agreed to pay Rs 50 lakh annually to the SGPC Education Fund
2007 ETC transferred the telecast rights to G-Next Media Private Limited, the company that owns PTC channels; the transfer of rights was approved by then SGPC chief and executive panel
July 24, 2012 The SGPC signed an irrevocable, exclusive and worldwide broadcasting rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple with G-Next for 11 years; the pact terminates on July 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...