Sidhu Moosewala murder case: History-sheeter Manna Dhaipei's mother calls it a frameup

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 1

Manpreet Singh, also known as Manna Dhaipei, arrested from Dehradun, in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, belongs to Dhaipei village of Faridkot. The police have accused Manpreet of supplying vehicles and logistic support to the assailants who murdered Moosewala.

As per the Faridkot police’s record, Manpreet was involved in as many as 10 criminal cases. In four of these cases, he has been acquitted by the court. In all other cases, he is on bail. Seven were registered at different police stations in Faridkot district. He is facing a criminal case at Muktsar and another at Kurali. In most of these cases, he was accused of assault, possessing illegal weapons and narcotics.

Easy target The police are implicating my son in Moosewala’s murder case. He is an easy target due to criminal cases against him. —Bajlit Kaur, Manpreet’s mother

Baljit Kaur, mother of Manpreet Singh claimed innocence of his son. Accusing the police of implicating her son in Moosewala’s murder case, she alleged her son was an easy target in Moosewala’s murder case due to a dossier of criminal cases against him. She claimed her son had left with four other persons from Dhaipai village for Hemkund Sahib five days ago on a pilgrimage and they were rounded up by the police on the way, near Dehradun. While all other persons were let off, only my son was detained, she claimed.

Manpreet is a relative of Manpreet Singh Manna of Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur district who is lodged in Ferozepur jail. He has been brought on production warrants for questioning by the Mansa police in the murder case. Manpreet’s mother claimed some time ago, Manpreet had borrowed a car from Manna and it was returned about three months ago.

“The police have arrested Manpreet, accusing of him providing the car to the assailants of Moosewala, which is not possible as we didn’t have the car for the past many days and also my son was away to Hemkund Sahib at the time of the murder,” she further claimed.

#manna dhaipei #sidhu moosewala