Hit by AAP legislator's SUV, elderly man dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

AAP MLA from Baba Bakala Dalbir Singh Tong met with an accident on the Chandigarh road near Langroya village in Nawanshahr on Monday after his Toyota Fortuner car collided with a Swift.

An elderly man, who was in the Swift with his grandson, lost his life in the accident. The MLA suffered injuries and was referred to Amritsar. He condition is stated to be stable.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Singh. His grandson, who was behind the wheel, suffered injuries on his back, chest and head.

The driver and guards of the MLA suffered minor injuries. The cars were badly damaged in the accident.

Mukesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), said no case had been registered yet. “If anyone comes to us with a complaint, we will act accordingly,” he said.