Hit by vehicle, leopard found dead in Ropar

Ropar, September 1

A leopard was found dead with severe head injury on the Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road early morning here today.

Ropar Divisional Forest Officer (wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the 4-year-old leopard was crossing the road when it was hit by some vehicle.

The DFO said he came to know about it around 6 am that a leopard was lying dead near Khad Bathlor village. A team of Wildlife Department sent it for post-mortem and veterinarian surgeons found that the leopard died of shock after severe loss of blood, fractures in jaws and head coupled with a cardiac pulmonary arrest.

