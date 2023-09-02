Hit by vehicle, leopard found dead in Ropar

Ropar, September 1
A leopard was found dead with severe head injury on the Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road early morning here today.
Ropar Divisional Forest Officer (wildlife) Kulraj Singh said the 4-year-old leopard was crossing the road when it was hit by some vehicle.
The DFO said he came to know about it around 6 am that a leopard was lying dead near Khad Bathlor village. A team of Wildlife Department sent it for post-mortem and veterinarian surgeons found that the leopard died of shock after severe loss of blood, fractures in jaws and head coupled with a cardiac pulmonary arrest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...